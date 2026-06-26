Charter Appoints Chris Hacker as Head of Corporate Security

Chris Hacker will oversee Charter's Corporate Physical Security organization, including programs designed to help protect the company's employees, facilities and operations.

Charter Communications has named Chris Hacker as its new head of corporate security, succeeding Jane Rhodes, who is retiring.

Hacker will lead the company’s Corporate Physical Security organization, overseeing programs intended to help protect Charter’s employees, facilities and operations. He will also manage partnerships with law enforcement and public safety agencies while helping advance the company’s security strategy across its footprint.

“Chris brings an exceptional combination of security leadership, operational experience and public service,” said Paul Marchand, Charter’s chief human resources officer. “His background leading complex security organizations, strengthening partnerships with law enforcement, and building proactive risk management programs makes him the right leader to guide Charter’s Corporate Security organization into the future.”

Hacker joins Charter after serving as director of corporate security programs, executive protection and investigations at Delta Air Lines. In that role, he led global security frameworks supporting more than 200,000 employees and contractors. His responsibilities included oversight of executive protection, insider risk, investigations, security technology and crisis management programs. He also helped modernize security operations, strengthen event and executive security programs and implement enhanced access control, visitor management and response capabilities.

Before joining Delta, Hacker spent more than 20 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he held several senior leadership positions. As special agent in charge in Atlanta, he led more than 700 personnel across national security, intelligence, criminal investigations, cybercrime and crisis response. During his FBI career, he also served as deputy assistant director/acting assistant director and chief of staff, overseeing investigative operations, advising senior government leaders on criminal policy and strategy and helping modernize crisis response capabilities.

Hacker holds bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and psychology from Eastern Kentucky University. He is the recipient of the FBI Medal of Excellence and the 2021 Meritorious Rank Award from the President of the United States for sustained performance and leadership as a member of the FBI’s Senior Executive Service.