Allied Universal Appoints Melissa Butler Vice President of Communications

Melissa Butler brings more than 15 years of corporate communications and public relations experience, including leadership roles supporting global brands, to her new position at Allied Universal.

Allied Universal has named Melissa Butler vice president of communications, where she will lead the company’s internal and external communications strategy across North America.

In the role, Butler will oversee corporate communications, public relations, social media, executive messaging and crisis communications. She also will use business insights and data intelligence to support business priorities and drive results, according to the company.

Butler joins Allied Universal from Burson, the global communications and public relations agency within WPP, where she served as vice president leading integrated teams that combined data-driven insights and emerging technology with creative storytelling to strengthen client reputations. During her more than 15-year career in public relations and marketing communications, she developed integrated communications strategies for global brands including Verizon, The Coca-Cola Company, McDonald’s, Mazda, Spotify and Hyatt.

She spent more than nine years within WPP through two major industry mergers, including Burson Cohn & Wolfe and Hill & Knowlton Strategies, leading work for global brands. Earlier in her career, Butler held positions of increasing responsibility at communications agencies in New York City, building experience in corporate affairs and consumer brand marketing.

“Melissa has built her career helping brands tell their stories in ways that resonate with audiences and deliver real business results,” said Lasse Glassen, Allied Universal’s global chief communications and investor relations officer. “Her expertise in combining reputation management, data analytics, artificial intelligence and creative storytelling will be invaluable as we continue to elevate how we share the Allied Universal story with our clients, our employees and the communities we serve.”

Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal, said Butler’s background will help the company continue advancing its communications strategy.

“Trust is the foundation of everything we do at Allied Universal, and how we communicate with our employees, clients and communities matters,” Jones said. “Melissa’s proven ability to build world-class communications programs and advance bold, strategic communications initiatives will help us continue to tell the story of our people and our purpose around the world.”