The CMOOR Group appoints Dan DeBlasio as Director of Business Development

The CMOOR Group, a leading provider of cloud-based compliance and continuous education solutions for the security, fire, and life safety industry, has announced the appointment of Dan DeBlasio as Director of Business Development. DeBlasio brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise software and enterprise sales, with a specific focus on security solutions, making him a valuable asset to The CMOOR Group team.

In his new role, DeBlasio will spearhead efforts to strengthen The CMOOR Group's brand recognition within the security, fire, and life safety markets. He will target key verticals including manufacturers, integrators, and dealers, focusing on both direct sales growth and strategic relationship building. This will involve cultivating a robust sales pipeline and establishing high-level connections with existing customers and potential partners.

DeBlasio's impressive background includes diverse leadership positions within the security sector. Prior to joining The CMOOR Group, he served as an account manager at Xerox, senior director and consultant at Secure Consulting, and director of business development for HID Global, Security Dealer Marketing, and Irvine Sensors. His experience encompasses the convergence of physical and logical access solutions, along with a proven ability to bring licensing and certification offerings to market successfully.

DeBlasio will actively contribute across all of The CMOOR Group's divisions. This includes SecurityCEU.com, ShowMYBadge.com, the SUTRA Learning Management System, License Consulting, Custom Content Development, and the Obsequio Compliance Management System.

"Dan's extensive experience in the security industry, coupled with his strong network of contacts and dedication to building relationships, makes him a perfect fit for The CMOOR Group," said Connie Moorhead, CEO of the company. "We are confident that he will significantly contribute to our customer base and the continued growth of The CMOOR Group."

"I am incredibly excited to join a company as respected as The CMOOR Group, a leader in delivering exceptional training and services within the security domain," added DeBlasio. "I look forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to the company's ongoing success."