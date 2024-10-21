World Travel Protection welcomes two senior leaders as brand continues NA growth

World Travel Protection is accelerating its growth strategy in North America with the appointment of two seasoned business leaders. The company welcomes Jennifer Marsland as Business Development Director and Mike Rideout as Business Development Manager for the Midwest and Northeast regions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer and Mike to our team,” said Brennan Bastyovanszky, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, at World Travel Protection. “Their extensive experience and future-forward approach to travel risk management will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth in North America and deliver outstanding travel risk management solutions to our customers.”

About Jennifer Marsland