World Travel Protection welcomes two senior leaders as brand continues NA growth
World Travel Protection is accelerating its growth strategy in North America with the appointment of two seasoned business leaders. The company welcomes Jennifer Marsland as Business Development Director and Mike Rideout as Business Development Manager for the Midwest and Northeast regions.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer and Mike to our team,” said Brennan Bastyovanszky, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, at World Travel Protection. “Their extensive experience and future-forward approach to travel risk management will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth in North America and deliver outstanding travel risk management solutions to our customers.”
About Jennifer Marsland
With over 15 years of experience in the travel industry, Jennifer brings deep expertise in driving growth, building strategic partnerships, and leading high-performing teams. Prior to joining World Travel Protection, she was Director of Global Sales at Egencia, an Expedia Group company, where she oversaw a diverse portfolio of global clients, helping ensure seamless travel experiences.
In her new role, Jennifer will be responsible for spearheading World Travel Protection’s global growth initiatives, forging key partnerships, and delivering innovative travel protection solutions to clients worldwide.
About Mike Rideout
Mike brings a wealth of experience in enterprise sales, leadership, and innovation. With a proven track record of driving growth at major global organizations, such as Microsoft, Dow Jones, and The New York Times Co., Mike’s expertise will be invaluable in expanding World Travel Protection’s reach across the Midwest and Northwest regions.
Prior to joining World Travel Protection, Mike held leadership roles at Global Guardian and International SOS, giving him a deep understanding of the unique challenges companies face in today’s complex global landscape.
“The travel security landscape has evolved dramatically in recent years, growing increasingly challenging, and there is an increased demand from organizations of all sizes for support in navigating the complexities of it,” added Bastyovanszky. “Jennifer and Mike are joining our dynamic and growing team of travel risk experts at a pivotal time in our company’s evolution and expansion, and we look forward to their contributions to our continued success.”