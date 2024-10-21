FAST welcomes Jeff Fulciniti to Board of Directors

The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) has named Jeff Fulciniti of Salesforce to the FAST Board of Directors—an expert-led group drawn from the membership of the Security Industry Association (SIA) and the Electronic Security Association (ESA)—and that defines and refines FAST’s strategic plan as well as the foundation’s annual goals.

Jeff Fulciniti is a distinguished senior technology leader with extensive cross-functional experience and a proven track record in leading people strategy, talent development, onboarding, and mergers and acquisitions. As the Senior Director of People Strategy and Enterprise Initiatives for Global Safety and Security at Salesforce, he has demonstrated exceptional skill in ensuring that all things talent-related remain a top priority.

Fulciniti’s career is marked by his commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth. He has successfully integrated talent development initiatives into the core strategy of organizations, ensuring that employees are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. Fulciniti’s company, Salesforce, is an active member of SPARC, SIA’s technical end user community, and brings a practitioner perspective to the FAST Board of Directors.

Before joining Salesforce, Fulciniti held various leadership positions in technology at companies including Kronos (now UKG), PTC, and Sage. He holds a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, a master’s degree in marketing from Emerson College, and a certificate in training and development from Boston University, and he completed the High-Potentials program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

“The future of our industry is intrinsically linked to developing a robust pipeline of talent and ensuring awareness of opportunities for professional development and career growth,” said Fulciniti. “It’s the convergence of talent, technology, and a passion for the human condition that will make a difference. This is what the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent is all about, and I’m thrilled to be joining the board.”

Fulciniti joins the following members on the FAST Board of Directors:

Chair: Kerri Sutherland, manager, human resources business partnerships, Axis Communications

Vice Chair: John Nemerofsky, chief operating officer, SAGE Integration

Treasurer: Ken Kocher, president, Force Security Solutions

Scott Harkins, vice president, sales, Resideo

Jim Lantrip, senior vice president of operations, Allied Universal Technology Services

Michal Moss Early, executive director of corporate strategy, Digital Monitoring Products

Rick Seymour, chief operating officer, Guardian Hawk Security

Yaron Zussman, general manager, Magos America

FAST is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promoting careers in the physical security technology and life safety industry. Created in 2020 through a partnership of SIA and ESA, FAST connects passionate, innovative professionals with new opportunities in electronic security and life safety. The foundation brings awareness to the career advancement opportunities within the fast-paced technology industry that serves to keep people, places, and property safe.

The FAST website offers job seekers information about the security industry’s growth and unique position at the convergence of cutting-edge technology and a mission that matters, the types of roles available in the industry, what employers are looking for, leading certifications in physical security and cybersecurity, and a jobs board featuring immediate opportunities in security technology and life safety. The FAST Jobs Board allows job seekers to search by keyword, job title, and location and has featured thousands of jobs from over 800 companies.

FAST’s key efforts include outreach to schools, colleges, and universities to increase awareness of the exciting and rewarding careers available in security; research on the industry’s workforce development needs and possible solutions; recognition programs to celebrate the work of security technicians; events; and continuing education resources to help those already in the industry stay current with rapidly emerging and evolving technologies.

FAST’s school and outreach programs, research, and resources are funded by individual and organizational donations. Learn more and donate to FAST here. Learn more about getting involved with FAST activities on the Partner With FAST page.