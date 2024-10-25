SALTO WECOSYSTEM establishes Salto Foundation as catalyst for change

Built with a vision to connect passionate individuals with impactful community-based sports and social initiatives, SALTO FOUNDATION is ready to inspire lasting change.

Salto is excited to announce SALTO FOUNDATION, a big step in the organization's efforts to harness sports as a catalyst for change in communities worldwide. This move allows Salto to further explore the transformative power of social inclusion in driving sustainable development goals, focusing on the need to “put people first.” Through sports, SALTO FOUNDATION aims to ensure all people can access the best opportunities to enjoy life and do well in society—and that no one is left out or excluded.

Salto and the SALTO WECOSYSTEM group of companies have been supporters of social and environmental initiatives since our inception. Over 20 years ago, Salto created the social initiative Free2Move.org, a platform still used today to unify its social and sports support efforts.

Today, SALTO is looking to take change a step further. As the company and broader organization continue to grow, so does its commitment to society, underlining a shared vision of its role in the global arena. Establishing SALTO FOUNDATION provides a governance framework to spearhead these initiatives, enabling the organization to make an even greater impact around the world.

SALTO FOUNDATION is a well-managed, financially reinforced legal entity designed to be an active player in social support. Following a highly professional and managerial approach, it aims to set benchmarks for corporate impact investing and operate at the highest standards.

The SALTO FOUNDATION mission is to support individuals in vulnerable situations by creating safe and inclusive spaces where they can grow and thrive within their communities through sports. More than just physical activity, sports are a powerful tool for building connections, fostering social inclusion, and breaking down barriers. In promoting teamwork, respect, and solidarity, SALTO FOUNDATION hopes to strengthen social bonds, reduce inequality, and provide opportunities for integration and social mobility.

SALTO FOUNDATION is committed to driving meaningful change, working with NGOs, helping individuals and communities overcome challenges, and building a more just, cohesive society. Focusing on sports, health, and education, SALTO FOUNDATION will advance the integration and socialization of underprivileged adolescents and disabled persons globally and inspire others to do the same.

Visit saltofoundation.org for more information.