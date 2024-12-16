Security Industry Association unveils U.S. Economic Impact Study

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has unveiled the national economic impact study on the security industry, highlighting the positive impact the security industry has on jobs, wages, and federal and state revenue in the United States. The study, conducted by Florida-based John Dunham & Associates, uses the most current methodology and data available from 2024.

The study found that the security industry—as a dynamic and rapidly growing sector of the national economy—has a total economic impact of $431.3 billion, supporting 2.1 million jobs and $145.5 billion in wages, including supplier and induced economic activity.

“SIA’s new Security Industry Economic Impact Report describes the significant economic impact of the security industry in the United States as a key source of employment and a leading contributor to our economy,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “The report provides very compelling data points that should be considered by government officials as they contemplate the impact of potential regulation and legislation upon security businesses. We expect that the report’s findings will also be leveraged by employers to better compete against other industries for qualified talent.”

The security industry’s direct economic impact is $130.4 billion, providing 723,000 jobs and $46.7 billion in wages annually, which generates over $60 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue. Direct impact is measured across four overarching categories of activity: manufacturing, business-to-business activity, services, and security personnel.

“John Dunham & Associates is proud to have collaborated with SIA on the Security Industry Economic Impact Report, which provides detailed information about the economic contributions generated by the U.S. security industry,” said John Dunham, president of John Dunham & Associates. “You can use this helpful interactive tool to see how the industry creates jobs in your state or congressional district and explore your local economic impact.”

Learn more about the security industry’s economic impact, including sorting the data nationally or by state or congressional district, and view study methodology on the report webpage.