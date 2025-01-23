SEC's Next Generation Security Leader Scholarship open for applications

The Security Executive Council (SEC) is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. Three $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students enrolled in specific programs of study in the 2025-2026 academic year.



This is the fourth year of the SEC Next Generation Security Leader Scholarship, which was launched to encourage and support next-generation leaders at its partner academic institutions. All SEC academic partners are recognized for excellent programs in security, risk, and intelligence.



Each scholarship will be awarded to a student who shows strong security leadership potential in one of the following academic programs:

Kennesaw State University Coles College of Business’ Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Information Security and Assurance, or Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity

University of South Carolina Darla Moore College of Business’ Bachelor of Science in Risk Management and Insurance

Mercyhurst University’s Bachelor of Science in Data Science, Bachelor of Arts in Intelligence Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Business & Competitive Intelligence, or Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security

The SEC Scholarship Committee will award the scholarships in accordance with the universities’ criteria and SEC input. The committee comprises SEC staff, successful former security executives, and current security practitioners from well-known corporations, as well as university faculty.



Applications must be submitted by March 10, 2025.



For information about the Next Generation Security Leader Scholarship and qualifications, or for application details and instructions, email [email protected].