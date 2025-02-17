The Foushée Security and Compliance Compensation Survey is now open

The past five years have seen a significant shift in the security landscape, largely influenced by a convergence of complex global factors. This complex environment has elevated security from a technical and operational function to a strategic imperative, driving unprecedented investment in human capital and technological capabilities.



The Foushee Surveys from ScottMadden provide compensation information about security, compliance, environmental, and health & safety positions for their clients. The survey has been conducted annually for the past 24 years; it offers invaluable insights into industry pay practices, providing benchmarks with data from more than 90 organizations representing more than 15,000 security employees. Participant companies range in annual revenue from under $50 million to over $20 billion across 11 major industry segments.



The Foushée Security and Compliance Compensation Survey has expanded to include seven Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) and five Intelligence Analyst positions, bringing the total number of positions to 90.



The Security and Compliance survey job families include:

Classified Security Projects

Corporate Investigations

Computer and Information Security

Compliance and Ethics

Console Operator

Cybersecurity

Domestic Security

Emergency Preparedness

Executive Protection

Global Security Threat Analysis

Global Security Operations Center

Intelligence Analysis

International Security

Network Security

Physical Security (Unarmed)

Protective Forces (Armed)

Regional/Business Unit Security

Regulatory Compliance

Security Clearance

Security Systems and Training