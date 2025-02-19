ZBeta announces Vince Machi as Client Partner to elevate client success

ZBeta has appointed Vince Machi as Client Partner. In this capacity, he will oversee a team of program and project managers, fostering their expertise while engaging in close collaboration with clients. As the second client partner assigned to ZBeta’s growing portfolio of data center clients, Machi will conceptualize and implement comprehensive security programs designed to ensure continued success in this rapidly evolving market.

With more than 20 years of experience in strategic management and electronic design, Machi will play a critical role in helping identify potential project risks, simplify complex processes, and deliver long-term impact. Over the course of his career, he has led a variety of large-scale security initiatives, managed intricate projects, and kept teams focused on driving efficiency.

“Vince has a keen understanding of the complexities of security and operations,” said Jesse Knutson, COO, ZBeta. “His vision and his ability to anticipate challenges, develop strong relationships, and streamline processes position him as an invaluable member of our team. His expertise will enable us to continue to enhance our internal capabilities and enable us to deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”



Before joining ZBeta in 2021, Machi was a Project Manager at Convergint Technologies, where he managed advanced security initiatives. He also served in the U.S. Navy, leading operations and logistics efforts.



“ZBeta has built a reputation for turning challenges into opportunities through innovation, expertise, and impactful solutions,” said Machi. “I’m energized to step into this role and be part of a team that’s not afraid to think big. Strengthening client relationships and uncovering new possibilities in security and risk management is a mission I’m proud to have the opportunity to collaborate on.”