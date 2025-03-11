Security Industry Association presents 2025 Industry Advocate Awards

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Erica McCann and David McCarthy as the 2025 recipients of the SIA Industry Advocate Award. The 2025 awardees were recognized during Security Hill Day, an event held March 4-5 in which security industry executives convened in Washington, D.C., to connect with legislators and their staff about the value and economic impact of the security industry and the industry’s legislative priorities.

The SIA Industry Advocate Award recognizes SIA member volunteers for their extraordinary contributions of professional time, leadership, and resources to position SIA and its members to address the public policy challenges impacting the security industry.

Erica McCann is the head of devices, services, and cybersecurity public policy at Amazon. Since joining the company in 2016, she has led advocacy campaigns at the federal, state, and local levels to improve outcomes for consumers and enterprise customers. Before joining Amazon, McCann represented the information technology and defense industries on procurement policy matters and was a recipient of the Federal Computer Week Rising Star Award. She is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“SIA congratulates Erica McCann for being named a 2025 recipient of the Industry Advocate Award,” said SIA Senior Director of Government Relations Jake Parker. “Erica has provided critical support for SIA advocacy efforts on many levels that benefit the security industry, leveraging expertise throughout her policy team.”

Originally hailing from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area, David (Dave) McCarthy is an experienced public policy professional who has had a decade of experience at the intersection of technology and government relations. After completing a B.A. in economics and political science from Florida State University, McCarthy worked in government advocacy at the federal, state, and local levels, advocating for and monitoring a wide range of policy issues in the tech space. He serves as government relations manager at Axis Communications, where he focuses on a variety of technology issues facing the greater security industry, oversees legislative and policy developments, manages collaboration with industry associations, and works internally to ensure product line compliance with government regulations.

“Dave McCarthy has provided key legislative and regulatory analysis and worked alongside SIA to help shape both state and federal policy development,” said Jake Parker. “The success of SIA’s work on behalf of the industry heavily depends on the willingness of key members to volunteer their time and subject matter expertise.”

SIA presented the Industry Advocate Awards at Security Hill Day, a unique executive event created to help raise the collective voice of the security industry with members of Congress and their staff. At this executive event produced by SIA and the Electronic Security Association, attendees accessed high-level briefings from key contacts in Congress about significant issues facing their business and customers, including school security, artificial intelligence, tax policies, telecommunications, funding that supports solutions deployment, and key federal incentives for businesses to attract and keep employees, and had the opportunity to connect with government officials responsible for crafting these policies.