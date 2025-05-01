AlixPartners: Over 60% of organizations are unprepared for geopolitical, cybersecurity, regulatory risks

AlixPartners today released the headline results from its 2025 Global Risk Survey, which offers critical insights into pressing risks today’s businesses face in an era of unprecedented volatility.

The results are based on responses from 1,000 senior executives serving in legal, compliance, and risk functions across the globe. The survey identifies major gaps in preparedness as well as benchmarks for where regional and industry peers stand.

With the threat of an economic downturn now looming, 61% or more organizations are not sufficiently prepared to address critical risks, ranking themselves between "somewhat prepared" and "not prepared at all." That trend extends from data privacy (61%) and AI threats (68%) to geopolitical impacts (71%), supply chain disruptions (70%), and more.

“Today’s businesses face many risks—a potential recession, rapidly changing regulatory policies, mounting geopolitical tensions, and AI-driven disruption,” said Louis Dudney, Global Leader—Investigations, Disputes, and Risk. “Amid this uncertainty, executives rightly anticipate an increase in financial crime and corporate litigation and are increasingly turning to new technologies to mitigate a wide variety of risks.”

Additional key findings include:

Financial crime. Over 60% believe financial crime will increase in the next 12 months. Sixty-three percent are investing in technology to combat it—yet only 44% say their technology is very effective at detecting and analyzing risk factors.

Regulatory. The majority of organizations are insufficiently prepared to adapt to international (71%), national (64%), and local (58%) regulatory changes. And with the sanctions landscape in flux, only about a third feel sufficiently prepared to respond to potential changes.

Technology. More than 60% of organizations are not adequately prepared to address cybersecurity incidents and data privacy breaches and to keep pace with technological advancements. When it comes to AI, almost all (93%) are implementing AI into their business operations—but only about half have an AI leader or AI policies and guidance in place.

Litigation. Nearly 70% believe corporate litigation will increase in 2025. Among those who expect litigation to grow by more than 10%, about 6 in 10 plan to raise their outside counsel budget and/or increase engagement with those providers.

Fielded in February 2025, the survey includes responses from professionals based in the U.S., the UK, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. They operate in a variety of industries, with the largest numbers coming from financial services, technology, and manufacturing. The key findings released today spotlight global trends as well as important insights specific to these regions and industry sectors.

“As legal, risk, and compliance professionals seek to manage their organizations’ vulnerabilities, we believe the insights gathered in this report will help them identify and address key business priorities in the year to come,” Dudney said.