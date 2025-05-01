Security Industry Association announces keynote speaker for 2025 SIA GovSummit

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced Adam Stahl of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as the opening keynote speaker for the 2025 SIA GovSummit, SIA’s annual public policy and government security technology conference. SIA GovSummit 2025 will be held May 20-21 in downtown Washington, D.C.

Each year, SIA GovSummit brings together government security leaders with private industry technologists for top-quality information sharing and education on security topics affecting federal, state, and local agencies. The 2025 GovSummit program includes specialized sessions on essential topics in contracting, procurement, infrastructure, and facility protection; highlights how security product standards help meet government needs; and explores the latest policies, practices, and trends impacting security.

Adam Stahl was initially named TSA’s chief of staff in January 2025. In this role, Stahl provides strategic counsel on policy, planning, public affairs, and engagement with members of Congress while serving as a liaison to the presidential administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other agencies. Stahl returns to DHS after previously serving as the DHS deputy chief of staff in the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Programs as well as a stint with Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade Relations in 2021.

During his DHS tenure, Stahl led the drafting and policy development of National Security Council policy documents and department-wide strategies, including the first-ever DHS Arctic Strategy and DHS Strategy to Counter Malicious Activity From the People’s Republic of China.

Stahl possesses more than a decade of national security experience in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, Stahl served as the chief of staff and strategic advisor at a global energy company, focused on national security-related policies, regulations, and governance matters tied to the company’s assets, people, and operations. He has worked on national security and global trade issues at both the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In addition to his professional roles, Stahl is a fellow at the National Security Institute at George Mason University. Stahl received his master’s degree in foreign affairs at the University of Oxford, where he assessed the geopolitics of energy and supply chain weaponization, using Russia and Eastern Europe as case studies.

“SIA is thrilled to have Adam Stahl join us at the 2025 GovSummit, sharing his national security and policy expertise with attendees and shedding light on the implementation of security technology in transportation and related TSA priorities,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “This year’s conference will bring together top leaders in government, security, and technology for critical exploration of the biggest security issues affecting federal government entities like the TSA, as well as state and local agencies.”

In addition to Stahl’s keynote, SIA GovSummit will offer specialized sessions on essential topics like:

Key security priorities under the Trump administration and 119th Congress

Research-informed strategies and tools K-12 leaders can use to enhance school security

Safety, security, and compliance planning as organizations return to the office

Strategies for manufacturers in navigating the tariff landscape

How enterprise federation architecture meets federal security requirements

How digital and contactless access control solutions enhance federal government security

Strategies for mitigating drone incursions at sensitive sites

How agencies can protect against artificial intelligence-powered cyberattacks

How the public and private sectors collaborate in using AI for national defense

Each year at GovSummit, hundreds of public- and private-sector professionals gather to examine emerging policy trends, technology needs of the government, and changes in the risk environment that shape the development of products and advanced systems integration to meet evolving security challenges. Attendees include federal agency employees, military and law enforcement personnel, state and local government officials and employees, government affairs staff, and congressional staff.

In addition to the 2-day conference program, SIA GovSummit will include an evening reception on May 20 and a roundtable luncheon on May 21 with special guests from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), both events featuring top-tier networking and refreshments.

Some of the additional confirmed experts sharing their insights at GovSummit 2025 include leaders at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within DHS, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

This event is free for all government employees, including U.S. and international federal, state, county, and municipal-level staff, plus all military, law enforcement, and public safety personnel. SIA GovSummit is considered a “widely attended gathering” and complies with all relevant event guidelines. Industry access starts at $395 for SIA members; learn more and register to attend here.

