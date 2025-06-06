Acre Names Jon Nelson to Lead Global Engineering Strategy

Acre Security, a global provider of security platforms, announced the appointment of Jon Nelson as senior vice president of engineering. With more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale, cross-functional engineering and product development teams, Nelson will oversee acre’s global engineering strategy, platform transformation initiatives and its consistent delivery of next-generation security solutions.

Nelson joins acre from Rockwell Automation, where he led the managed services team within Rockwell’s digital business, serving hundreds of enterprise customers across product lifecycle management, supply chain and predictive analytics. Previously, as a Partner at Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation company, he spearheaded a multi-year transformation program in the medical sector, achieving a 75% reduction in product change cycle times while standardizing product data and development processes across hardware, software, and firmware.

“John brings a deep understanding of the intersection between cloud platforms, software development, and systems engineering,” said Kumar Sokka, CEO designate, acre security. “His leadership will be key to advancing our innovation agenda as we modernize our technology stack, optimize R&D operations, and accelerate the delivery of secure, scalable solutions that meet our customers’ needs — both today and as they grow into the future.”

In his new role, Nelson will lead acre’s engineering organization with a focus on operational excellence, product lifecycle integration and platform consolidation. He will be responsible for modernizing engineering execution across the company’s diverse product lines and aligning product development with business growth and customer success.

“I’m excited to join acre at this pivotal time, as the company is leading the charge in connecting the legacy of the security industry with the possibilities of tomorrow’s technology,” said Nelson. “We’re making strides in redefining how security solutions are built and delivered, and I’m eager to lead an engineering organization focused on innovation, excellence, and lasting value for our customers.”