Ontic achieves FedRAMP "In Process" designation to support the public sector

Ontic today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) “In Process” status and is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. This milestone marks a critical step toward its pursuit of a FedRAMP Moderate Authorization and is a significant part of Ontic’s broader investment in supporting the U.S. public sector.

FedRAMP is a rigorous government-wide program designed to standardize and strengthen the security of cloud services used by U.S. federal agencies. By meeting these high standards, Ontic has completed a comprehensive security assessment and met stringent compliance requirements.

By integrating public data, security systems, social media, dark web intelligence, geospatial risk mapping, and customizable threat assessments, Ontic delivers a unified view of potential threats. Teams can rapidly identify, assess, and investigate emerging risks with real-time alerts and continuous monitoring, enabling proactive protection and streamlined case management.

“The challenges public sector security teams face—siloed data, fragmented tools, and outdated workflows—closely mirror what we’ve long helped our corporate clients overcome,” said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic. “We’re eager to bring that same impact to government agencies, and achieving FedRAMP ‘In Process’ status is an important step in making that possible.”