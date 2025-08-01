    SIA's Women in Security Forum Announces Availability of $7,500 WISF Scholarship

    Aug. 1, 2025
    The scholarship will support security professionals and students who are ready to invest in their education and career growth.
    Related To:
    688cfc7086d32cade154cb8d Wisf Scholarship Applications Open 1

    SIA's Women in Security Forum recently announced that it will be awarding multiple $7,500 scholarships to support security professionals and students who are ready to invest in their education and career growth.

    Each recipient will receive a $7,500 scholarship toward:

    ✔ Professional development (courses, certifications, webinars, and conferences)

     ✔ Degree programs and continuing education

    ✔ Repayment of student loans

    Learn more about the WISF scholarship, including eligibility requirements and the application process details.

    Submit your application here.

    SIA announces 2025 Women in Security Forum Power 100 Honorees