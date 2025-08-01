SIA's Women in Security Forum Announces Availability of $7,500 WISF Scholarship

SIA's Women in Security Forum recently announced that it will be awarding multiple $7,500 scholarships to support security professionals and students who are ready to invest in their education and career growth.

Each recipient will receive a $7,500 scholarship toward:

✔ Professional development (courses, certifications, webinars, and conferences)

✔ Degree programs and continuing education

✔ Repayment of student loans

Learn more about the WISF scholarship, including eligibility requirements and the application process details.

Submit your application here.