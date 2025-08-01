SIA's Women in Security Forum Announces Availability of $7,500 WISF Scholarship
Aug. 1, 2025
SIA's Women in Security Forum recently announced that it will be awarding multiple $7,500 scholarships to support security professionals and students who are ready to invest in their education and career growth.
Each recipient will receive a $7,500 scholarship toward:
✔ Professional development (courses, certifications, webinars, and conferences)
✔ Degree programs and continuing education
✔ Repayment of student loans
Learn more about the WISF scholarship, including eligibility requirements and the application process details.
Submit your application here.