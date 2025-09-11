NAPCO Promotes Ray Krispin to Vice President of Sales for Marks USA and Alarm Lock

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) has promoted Ray Krispin to Vice President of Sales for Marks USA and Alarm Lock. In his expanded role, Krispin will oversee the unification of sales and independent rep teams across both divisions, with a focus on providing a seamless customer experience and strengthening ties with distributors, dealers and integrators nationwide.

As part of the initiative, NAPCO also elevated Chris Davila and Tom Masterson to Business Development Managers. Both will represent electronic and mechanical locking solutions while concentrating on increasing market share, introducing new product lines and supporting customers throughout North America.

The company also announced the upcoming debut of the MVP EZ Cloud-Based Platform by the NAPCO Access Group. Designed for use with Alarm Lock Trilogy and ArchiTech PIN/Prox locks as well as Marks USA’s Smart Interconnected Deadbolts, MVP EZ enables remote programming, monitoring and control of locks from any browser or mobile device. The platform is positioned as a simple option for small and mid-sized businesses with only a few doors and users, but scalable to large commercial facilities using MVP Access Enterprise.

Krispin will report to Peter Lowenstein, Vice President of Sales for the NAPCO Access Group, which also includes Continental Access. He is based in New York and can be reached at [email protected] or (516) 675-2580.