WTP: Majority of North American Business Travelers Say Employers Could Do More on Safety

A new survey from World Travel Protection points to a disconnect between business travelers and their employers. Nearly six in ten U.S. respondents (59 percent) and just over half of Canadians (57 percent) said they don’t feel their companies are doing enough to keep them safe while traveling for work.

The results carry weight. Two-thirds of U.S. travelers (68 percent) and 71 percent of Canadian travelers said they would turn down a trip if they didn’t believe their safety was being prioritized. Roughly the same proportion went further, noting they would consider leaving their job entirely if they felt travel safety was not taken seriously.

Younger workers stand out in the data. Among those under 34, six in ten said their employer could improve protections—far higher than the 36 percent of over-55s who felt the same. Younger travelers also wanted more frequent contact while on the road. About two-thirds said regular check-ins matter to them, compared with just over half of older employees.

Most travelers do receive some form of support. Emergency helplines, pre-trip briefings, government advisories, or access to travel risk management providers were the most common. Still, the majority expressed a desire for more: not just resources on paper, but clearer guidance, proactive communication, and reassurance while away from home. Only a small minority—7 percent of U.S. travelers and 14 percent of Canadians—said they had no support at all.

"Travel preparation is essential," said Frank Harrison, Regional Security Director, Americas, of World Travel Protection. "Travelers need comprehensive pre-trip briefings, clear information about local risks, and the confidence of knowing exactly where to get help while abroad. Insurance only steps in after an incident, but it does nothing to prevent medical or security issues or to support employees when they need help most."

Opinium online survey conducted with 2000 people, who travel for business at least once a year in each of the UK (500 respondents), the United States (500 respondents), Canada (500 respondents), and Australia (500 respondents), from 3 – 10 February 2025.