Executive Security Threats Rising, World Security Report 2025 Finds

Concerns over the safety of senior business leaders are rising sharply, according to the 2025 World Security Report released today by Allied Universal and G4S. Nearly half (42%) of security chiefs at large global firms say threats of violence against executives have increased in the past two years.

Steve Jones, Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO, stated that he has personally seen an increase in client concerns for employee safety. "In a world of increasing polarization, and when mistruths and untruths can be shared instantaneously, companies and their senior leaders face heightened risks," Jones said. "As a CEO, this impacts me personally and professionally. Now more than ever, personal safety is on my mind and the minds of my loved ones."

Executive protection a growing priority

The report, based on input from 2,352 chief security officers across 31 countries and 200 institutional investors managing more than $1 trillion in assets, highlights how both corporate leaders and shareholders view executive protection as a growing priority. Almost all investors surveyed (97%) said it is important for companies to allocate resources to executive security, with seven in 10 estimating that senior leadership represents at least 30% of a company’s overall value.

Misinformation and disinformation are emerging as significant drivers of risk. Three-quarters of companies reported being targeted by such campaigns last year, and 42% of security chiefs said false or misleading content motivates at least half of the threat actors against their organizations. Investors noted that activist groups using these tactics increasingly pose risks not only to facilities but also to executives themselves.

The financial impact of physical security incidents remains substantial. A quarter of surveyed security leaders reported revenue losses tied to such events in the past year, averaging $9 million per company. Collectively, losses approached $1 trillion across respondents—similar to the 2023 findings. Investors said an incident could reduce the market value of a listed company by as much as 32%, an increase from last year.