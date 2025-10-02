SIA Names 2025's 25 on the RISE Award Honorees

The Security Industry Association (SIA) today announced its list of honorees for the third annual 25 on the RISE Awards.

Sponsored by Brivo, Genetec, HID, and Grid Squared, SIA’s RISE community put forward the names of 25 security leaders under 40 years old (or with two or fewer years in the field) to honor their contributions to advancing the industry. The special award ceremony will take place during Securing New Ground (SNG) in New York City, which runs from October 14 to October 15.

2025’s honorees are spread across six distinct categories:

Branding

Awarded to individuals who excel in content creation and authentic personal branding to build a unique value proposition and gain influence for themselves and/or their companies

Benji Bolick, Senior Channel Sales Manager, LenelS2

Kelsey Carnell, Regional Sales Manager, Axis Communications

Anna Hoang, National Sales Manager, Chamberlain Group

Chloe MacGregor, Social Media Manager, HID

Vinny Peone, Director of Marketing, Eastern Security Services

Culture

Awarded to individuals who are committed to elevating diversity, equity, and inclusion and/or corporate social responsibility by creating impactful change within the security industry

Ghaida Alkhateeb, Security Area Manager, Amazon

Robbie Jefcoat, Director of Customer Success, BadgePass

Sahiti Ravi, Senior Project Engineer, dormakaba

Frontline

Awarded to individuals actively and physically in the field who are going above and beyond to provide customer service/installation in the security industry

Robert Griggs, Solutions Engineering Manager, YourSix

Andrew Kowitt, Director of Operations, Grid Squared Systems

Growth

Awarded to individuals who have made significant progress towards developing, implementing, and streamlining business-related programs to create a competitive advantage and achieve success

Phillip Heaton, Commercial Success Manager, YourSix

Bethany Kline, Project Leader, M.C. Dean

Trent Kyle, Service Sales Enablement and Training Manager, Convergint

Ella Ortenberg, Revenue Strategist, HiveWatch

Innovation

Awarded to individuals who demonstrate thought leadership surrounding new technology and reimagine traditional approaches to strategic management

Rachel Brooks-Bitterli, Program Manager, Special Projects and Investigations, Amazon

Sarah Cassway, Systems Engineer, M.C. Dean

Matthew Netardus, Global Senior Product Manager, Access Control, Hanwha Vision

Rachael Paskvan, Senior Manager, Executive Protection and Event Security, Abercrombie & Fitch

Karlie Turner, Digital Marketing Specialist, Swell Marketing, PSA

Leadership

Awarded to individuals in management who possess outstanding leadership qualities and set an example for others to follow

Mohssine Affane, Digital Marketing Senior Manager, dormakaba

Kelly Cohan, Senior Manager, Partner Field Marketing, Brivo

Michael Niola, Principal and Co-Founder, The Consulting Group

Shakirra Patel, Regional Director, Global Accounts, Europe, Convergint

Michelle Quinn, Finance Director, HID

Tre Washington, CEO, Integrated Information Systems

“This year’s 25 on the RISE program had an impressive candidate pool, and we are proud to recognize these 25 accomplished and inspiring young leaders in our industry,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “The 2025 awardees are driving change and transforming security in the areas of innovation, branding, culture, growth, customer service, and more, both within their organizations and across the industry.”

