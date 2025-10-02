SIA Names 2025's 25 on the RISE Award Honorees

The Security Industry Association (SIA) today announced its list of honorees for the third annual 25 on the RISE Awards.
Sponsored by Brivo, Genetec, HID, and Grid Squared, SIA’s RISE community put forward the names of 25 security leaders under 40 years old (or with two or fewer years in the field) to honor their contributions to advancing the industry. The special award ceremony will take place during Securing New Ground (SNG) in New York City, which runs from October 14 to October 15.
2025’s honorees are spread across six distinct categories:
Branding
Awarded to individuals who excel in content creation and authentic personal branding to build a unique value proposition and gain influence for themselves and/or their companies
-
Benji Bolick, Senior Channel Sales Manager, LenelS2
-
Kelsey Carnell, Regional Sales Manager, Axis Communications
-
Anna Hoang, National Sales Manager, Chamberlain Group
-
Chloe MacGregor, Social Media Manager, HID
-
Vinny Peone, Director of Marketing, Eastern Security Services
Culture
Awarded to individuals who are committed to elevating diversity, equity, and inclusion and/or corporate social responsibility by creating impactful change within the security industry
-
Ghaida Alkhateeb, Security Area Manager, Amazon
-
Robbie Jefcoat, Director of Customer Success, BadgePass
-
Sahiti Ravi, Senior Project Engineer, dormakaba
Frontline
Awarded to individuals actively and physically in the field who are going above and beyond to provide customer service/installation in the security industry
-
Robert Griggs, Solutions Engineering Manager, YourSix
-
Andrew Kowitt, Director of Operations, Grid Squared Systems
Growth
Awarded to individuals who have made significant progress towards developing, implementing, and streamlining business-related programs to create a competitive advantage and achieve success
-
Phillip Heaton, Commercial Success Manager, YourSix
-
Bethany Kline, Project Leader, M.C. Dean
-
Trent Kyle, Service Sales Enablement and Training Manager, Convergint
-
Ella Ortenberg, Revenue Strategist, HiveWatch
Innovation
Awarded to individuals who demonstrate thought leadership surrounding new technology and reimagine traditional approaches to strategic management
-
Rachel Brooks-Bitterli, Program Manager, Special Projects and Investigations, Amazon
-
Sarah Cassway, Systems Engineer, M.C. Dean
-
Matthew Netardus, Global Senior Product Manager, Access Control, Hanwha Vision
-
Rachael Paskvan, Senior Manager, Executive Protection and Event Security, Abercrombie & Fitch
-
Karlie Turner, Digital Marketing Specialist, Swell Marketing, PSA
Leadership
Awarded to individuals in management who possess outstanding leadership qualities and set an example for others to follow
-
Mohssine Affane, Digital Marketing Senior Manager, dormakaba
-
Kelly Cohan, Senior Manager, Partner Field Marketing, Brivo
-
Michael Niola, Principal and Co-Founder, The Consulting Group
-
Shakirra Patel, Regional Director, Global Accounts, Europe, Convergint
-
Michelle Quinn, Finance Director, HID
-
Tre Washington, CEO, Integrated Information Systems
“This year’s 25 on the RISE program had an impressive candidate pool, and we are proud to recognize these 25 accomplished and inspiring young leaders in our industry,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “The 2025 awardees are driving change and transforming security in the areas of innovation, branding, culture, growth, customer service, and more, both within their organizations and across the industry.”
Learn more about the honorees here.