SIA Names Martin Gren as 2025 George R. Lippert Memorial Award Honoree

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has selected Martin Gren as the recipient of the 2025 George R. Lippert Memorial Award, recognizing his long-term service and leadership in the security sector. He will be honored at the 2025 SIA Celebrates & Honors event on Nov. 19.

Pioneer in network video and industry innovation

Gren, co-founder of Axis Communications, currently serves as chairman of Axis Communications AB. He also sits on the boards of Proact (a European storage specialist), LumenRadio (a professional lighting company) and Harald Lunden Holding (an investment company).

In 1996 his team developed the first network camera, a milestone in security technology. Among his honors, Gren received a royal medal for entrepreneurship from the king of Sweden in 2015. He has been named the most influential person in the security industry by IFSEC in 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Other distinctions include being named Security Entrepreneur of the Year by Detektor International in 2012 and Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young in Sweden in 2009. He also holds an honorary Ph.D. in entrepreneurship from Lund University of Technology (awarded in 2015) and in 2019 was elected a member of the Swedish Royal Science Board.

Longtime SIA supporter and industry leader

For more than two decades Gren has supported SIA. He has spoken at numerous SIA events including Securing New Ground and has maintained a strong presence at ISC West. He has encouraged leaders and volunteers from his company to engage with SIA, including Scott Dunn (current SIA Board chair) and Fredrik Nilsson (former board member and past Lippert Award recipient).

SIA CEO Don Erickson praised Gren as “one of the true innovators of the modern security industry” whose work opened “the door to a new era of security technology.” Gren remarked that he shares the award “with my colleagues at Axis who work every day toward our vision of making the world a smarter safer place,” and expressed his intention to continue supporting SIA and the industry community.

The Lippert Award — named for George R. Lippert, who dedicated over 20 years to SIA and the security industry — is granted based on nominees’ long-term service to SIA and the wider field, their impact on SIA, and their integrity, leadership and diplomacy.

Held in parallel with ISC East, SIA Celebrates & Honors will take place at City Winery in New York City on Nov. 19. The event will include networking opportunities, gourmet dining, live music and presentations of the Lippert Award and the 2025 Progress Award. Proceeds will support the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST).