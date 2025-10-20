SIA Women in Security Forum Launches Sixth Annual CAN DO Challenge to Combat Food Insecurity

The Security Industry Association (SIA) Women in Security Forum (WISF) has kicked off the sixth annual CAN DO Challenge, a nationwide charitable campaign uniting security professionals in the effort to fight hunger during the holiday season. Running from October 13 through December 3, 2025, the initiative encourages industry members to take action through donations, volunteerism, and community support.

Led by WISF’s UpliftHER Subcommittee, the CAN DO Challenge channels the industry’s shared commitment to safety, care, and social responsibility. Participants are encouraged to contribute in ways that make a direct impact, from donating food and funds to organizing local drives and volunteering time.

“Once again, we’re making it easy for individuals to participate and contribute,” explained Katie Krug, UpliftHER Co-Chair and Senior Account Executive at SAGE Integration. “People can shop virtually for grocery items on the Philabundance.org site. In addition, we are encouraging exhibitors at ISC East to pack extra snack items to donate to RMM’s Snack Pack program at the end of the show.”

“Nearly 20% of children across the country are experiencing food insecurity. As a mother, helping to close that gap and feed those in need is important to me,” commented Colleen Bourbonais, UpliftHER Co-Chair and Human Resources Manager at industrialEnet. “The CAN DO challenge is an incredible way to make a meaningful, hands-on impact for families who need support within your own local community.”

Ways to Participate

Security professionals and organizations can get involved by:

Supporting a local organization: Volunteer with food banks or community meal programs during the holiday season.

Hosting a food drive: Collect nonperishables or organize a meal service event.

Spreading awareness online: Share updates and photos using #WISF, #CANDOChallenge, #SIACares, and #FoodInsecurity.

Donating funds: Contribute directly to local or national food banks to amplify impact.

Bringing donations to ISC East: Exhibitors can include nonperishable food items with booth materials or drop snacks at the SIA booth during the show.

More details, donation links, and promotional resources are available on the CAN DO Challenge page.