Trackforce Highlights Workforce and Tech Gaps in Security Sector

Trackforce has published its 2025 Physical Security Operations Benchmark Report, billed as a first-of-its-kind study comparing insights from both contract security providers and in-house corporate security teams. Drawing on survey data from more than 300 security professionals worldwide, the report provides a comprehensive view of workforce trends, technology adoption and the growing intersection of physical and cybersecurity.

Trackforce CEO Byron McDuffee stated the findings underscore the evolving role of the security officer and the challenges facing providers.

“Turnover, wage pressure and rising costs are straining providers, while the role of the officer is also shifting toward becoming a tech-enabled partner in risk management,” McDuffee said. “This report was created to highlight those realities and give leaders a clear reference point to guide stronger retention strategies, smarter use of technology, and better preparation for the future of security.”

Key findings: Security service providers

The report identifies employee retention as the industry’s most pressing issue, with more than 40% of firms naming turnover as their top challenge. Rising wages and non-billable overtime continue to pressure budgets as providers pursue modernization through technology. Nearly half of surveyed providers — 47% — reported that they are not yet using AI or automation tools, signaling a substantial technology gap that could impact competitiveness.

Key findings: Enterprise security teams

Corporate security departments are taking on wider responsibilities, with about two-thirds now overseeing health and safety functions and more than half involved in facilities management. Despite these expanded duties, only 28% of respondents expressed confidence in managing risks that bridge both physical and digital environments. The study also notes that alert fatigue and manual compliance work remain ongoing obstacles, even among high-performing teams.

“Security leaders are being asked to manage more responsibilities with fewer resources, while also preparing for threats that span both physical and digital domains,” McDuffee said. “The findings make it clear that the future depends on integrated platforms, smarter automation, and stronger collaboration between providers and enterprises in a rapidly changing environment.”

Looking ahead, the report points to a future in which human expertise and technology operate hand in hand. Security officers are evolving into data-driven partners in risk management, while organizations increasingly seek unified systems with real-time visibility across physical and digital layers. Trackforce notes that AI adoption, cyber-physical convergence and workforce stability will shape the industry over the next decade.

The full 2025 Physical Security Operations Benchmark Report is available for download on the Trackforce 2025 Benchmark Report page.