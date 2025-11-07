FMOL Health Names Eric Sean Clay Chief Security Officer

FMOL Health has appointed Eric Sean Clay, MBA, MSc, CPP, PSP, PCI, as its new chief security officer. In this position, Clay will oversee the health system’s enterprise-wide security strategy, risk management, emergency preparedness and safety operations, supporting the protection of patients, team members and guests across all ministries.

Clay brings more than three decades of experience in security and law enforcement. He most recently served as vice president of security services at Memorial Hermann Health System, where he managed security for 17 hospitals and 300 outpatient facilities. His responsibilities included leading a team of more than 500 certified security and law enforcement professionals, directing a $30 million security budget, and guiding technology and operational initiatives valued at over $44 million.

Earlier in his career, Clay held security leadership roles with The Walt Disney Company and served in the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service, where he contributed to national transportation security efforts.

“Eric’s strategic vision and innovative approach to security will strengthen every aspect of our operations,” said E.J. Kuiper, president and CEO of FMOL Health. “His leadership will safeguard our people and facilities and allow FMOL Health to continue focusing on what matters most, delivering compassionate, faith-driven care to our communities.”

Clay holds a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Science in Criminology and multiple professional certifications, including Certified Protection Professional, Physical Security Professional, Professional Certified Investigator and the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety’s Certified Healthcare Protection Administrator.

“I am honored to join FMOL Health and contribute to a culture that prioritizes safety, innovation and faith-based care,” Clay said. “I look forward to working with the FMOL Health team to ensure every patient, visitor and team member feels secure, supported and valued.”

FMOL Health stated that Clay’s appointment underscores its commitment to operational excellence and a secure environment for patients and communities.