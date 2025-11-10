Gatekeeper Systems Adds Former Motorola Executive to Board of Directors

Gatekeeper Systems has appointed former Motorola Solutions executive Hamish Dobson to its Board of Directors as it advances its platform-as-a-service strategy in transportation video and data solutions.
Related To: 
Nov. 10, 2025
2 min read
Hamish Dobson joins the Gatekeeper Systems Board of Directors, bringing extensive experience in video security and access control technologies.

Hamish Dobson joins the Gatekeeper Systems Board of Directors, bringing extensive experience in video security and access control technologies.

Gatekeeper Systems has appointed industry professional Hamish Dobson to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Dobson brings extensive experience in the security industry, having held senior leadership roles in engineering and product management at Motorola Solutions and Avigilon, which Motorola acquired in 2018. Most recently, he served as Corporate Vice President of Video Security and Access Control for Motorola Solutions, leading a global engineering team that developed AI-powered physical security solutions for the worldwide market.

“We are very happy to have Hamish join our Board of Directors,” said Doug Dyment, President and CEO of Gatekeeper. “His extensive experience in video analytics, scaling product teams and product-led growth strategies will be a valued addition to our Board as we execute on our platform-as-a-service (PaaS) product strategy.”

Dobson said he has followed Gatekeeper’s growth in transit and school bus video solutions for several years and looks forward to contributing as a director.

In conjunction with the appointment, Gatekeeper granted Dobson 100,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $2.53 for a term of five years from the date of grant. The options are subject to vesting conditions and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gatekeeper Systems is a provider of video and data solutions that enhance safety for children, passengers and drivers across public transportation fleets, serving more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts in North America through its AI-assisted, platform-as-a-service model.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Why SIAC Says Verified Response Is a Dangerous Experiment
Security 101 CEO Greg Daly on Driving Scalable Growth and Service Excellence
Say Goodbye to Paper: The All-in-One Solution for System Integrators
Sponsored
The End of Guesswork: Perfect Camera Placement, Every Time
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Security Info Watch, create an account today!