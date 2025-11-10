Gatekeeper Systems Adds Former Motorola Executive to Board of Directors

Gatekeeper Systems has appointed industry professional Hamish Dobson to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Dobson brings extensive experience in the security industry, having held senior leadership roles in engineering and product management at Motorola Solutions and Avigilon, which Motorola acquired in 2018. Most recently, he served as Corporate Vice President of Video Security and Access Control for Motorola Solutions, leading a global engineering team that developed AI-powered physical security solutions for the worldwide market.

“We are very happy to have Hamish join our Board of Directors,” said Doug Dyment, President and CEO of Gatekeeper. “His extensive experience in video analytics, scaling product teams and product-led growth strategies will be a valued addition to our Board as we execute on our platform-as-a-service (PaaS) product strategy.”

Dobson said he has followed Gatekeeper’s growth in transit and school bus video solutions for several years and looks forward to contributing as a director.

In conjunction with the appointment, Gatekeeper granted Dobson 100,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $2.53 for a term of five years from the date of grant. The options are subject to vesting conditions and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gatekeeper Systems is a provider of video and data solutions that enhance safety for children, passengers and drivers across public transportation fleets, serving more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts in North America through its AI-assisted, platform-as-a-service model.