SIA Opens Nominations for 2026 WISF Power 100

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has opened the nomination period for its 2026 SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100, it announced December 1. The program, now in its fifth year, recognizes 100 women in the security industry who serve as role models, leaders, innovators and influencers.

Honorees will be announced March 9, 2026 — just after International Women’s Day on March 8 — and will be honored at a breakfast event March 27 at ISC West.

Nominations will be reviewed by the WISF “IlluminateHER” subcommittee and evaluated based on the quality of the nomination, significance of achievements and demonstrated impact in leadership, innovation or diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others; multiple nominations are allowed; and previous honorees remain eligible. All submissions are due by Jan. 31, 2026.

SIA encourages both its member companies and the wider security community to submit nominations and help spotlight women whose accomplishments are shaping the security sector.

The WISF Power 100 is one of several initiatives under the umbrella of the SIA Women in Security Forum, which also offers awards, scholarships, keynote events, volunteer efforts, education programs, networking, speaking opportunities and collaboration with other organizations to advance women’s leadership in security and technology.