HiveWatch Adds Industry Veteran James Segil to Board

HiveWatch has appointed technology executive and serial entrepreneur James Segil to its board of directors as the company moves forward from its recent $33 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Anthos Capital with participation from Harmonic Growth Partners, Across Capital and existing investors.

Segil joins the board with experience disrupting a major physical security category by helping turn smartphones into security credentials. His background in enterprise sales, partner ecosystems and go-to-market execution is expected to support HiveWatch’s plans for continued growth following the investment.

Segil previously served as President and Co-Founder of Openpath Security, a physical access control provider acquired by Motorola Solutions in 2021. At Motorola Solutions, he led marketing and inside sales for the Video Security & Access Control division and supported the company’s expansion of its global footprint and product adoption.

Before Openpath, Segil co-founded and led several technology companies to acquisition, including EdgeCast Networks, KnowledgeBase Solutions and Virtualis Systems.

“Physical security is at an inflection point, and HiveWatch is at the forefront of defining what the modern GSOC should look like,” said Segil. “The team has built a platform that solves real-world problems for some of the world’s largest organizations. I’m excited to partner with Ryan, Jordan and the HiveWatch board as the company accelerates into its next phase of growth.”

HiveWatch’s platform consolidates traditionally disconnected security systems such as video, access control, alarms, sensors and threat intelligence into a single dashboard. The company’s AI Operator learns each customer environment to reduce false alarms and speed incident response. HiveWatch says it protects assets across every continent, and that an estimated 95% of Americans interact with a product or service protected by its technology.

“James has built category-defining companies across multiple verticals, and we welcome his valuable insights as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Ryan Schonfeld, Co-Founder and CEO of HiveWatch. “His track record scaling organizations will help us meet rising demand from many of the world’s most complex enterprises to protect their people and operations.”