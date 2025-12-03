SIA Selects ASSA ABLOY Executive Amy Musanti as ESG Board Chair

Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Amy Musanti as the new chair of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Advisory Board.

Musanti currently serves as director of sustainable building solutions at ASSA ABLOY. She joined ASSA ABLOY in 2007, and over her tenure has held roles across customer service, marketing, sales and sustainability in support of the company’s sustainable products and processes.

In her new role, Musanti will lead the board’s efforts to facilitate information sharing around established ESG practices and critical marketplace issues. The board works to help member companies align with global ESG standards meet investor expectations satisfy government requirements and meet customer ESG demands.

Founded in 2023, the ESG Advisory Board provides a forum for dialogue among industry stakeholders. Its activities include issuing guidance on sustainable practices offering thought leadership to security practitioners providing educational sessions at industry events recognizing member achievements and coordinating an industry community service day.

Based in New Haven, Conn., Musanti holds a BA in communication (minor in information technology) from Monmouth University and a MS in organizational leadership from Quinnipiac University. At Quinnipiac she is also an adjunct faculty member in the School of Business.

SIA’s CEO Don Erickson commented that Musanti is “an impressive and accomplished industry leader on sustainability environmental compliance and corporate responsibility.” He added that under her leadership the advisory board is poised to advance how the entire security industry addresses ESG opportunities and risks.