ZBeta Adds 2 Senior Leaders to Principal Ranks

ZBeta, a physical security consulting firm, has appointed senior executives Conal O’Doherty and Jesse “JJ” Knutson as principals of the firm, a move the company says reinforces its long-term strategy and leadership structure.

In an announcement, the San Francisco-based company noted that both executives have played key roles in shaping its identity and advancing client-focused initiatives.

O’Doherty, the company’s Chief Growth Officer, and Knutson, its Chief Operating Officer, will continue working alongside CEO Zack Brunette to guide strategy, operational priorities and organizational evolution. ZBeta said the expanded leadership structure further aligns the firm around its longstanding belief that strong security programs should function as seamlessly as great design.

The firm’s leadership team has a long history of developing security and business consulting programs for large organizations. According to the announcement, ZBeta has supported Fortune 50 companies including Amazon, Microsoft and Wells Fargo by delivering solutions that combine strategic planning, innovation, and practical implementation.

Knutson has led operational performance across the company’s consulting, design and engineering practices. With more than 25 years of experience in systems integration, manufacturing, engineering and high-level security program design, he has overseen the development of solutions for corporate security operations centers, data centers, financial institutions, critical infrastructure and complex network environments.

O’Doherty has helped guide ZBeta’s strategic path in areas including corporate strategy, brand development and the firm’s Talent and Culture model. The company said he has influenced how ZBeta supports clients, attracts new business and builds high performance teams rooted in trust and accountability.

Brunette said the appointments recognize the leadership contributions both executives have made. “Conal and JJ have been instrumental in guiding ZBeta’s evolution,” he said. “Bringing them on board as principles honors the leadership they’ve shown and solidifies the direction we’re heading.”