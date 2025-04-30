Verkada launches executive protection offering

Verkada is launching its new Executive Protection offering. Working closely with channel partners and security teams, Verkada will bring its enterprise security solutions with risk advisory services to address the unique security needs of high-profile individuals and their families.

"In today's increasingly connected world, we've seen an unprecedented shift in the kinds of threats that face high-profile individuals. These new threats require new tools and technologies to protect leaders wherever they are—whether at home, in the office, on the road, or in between," said Michael Evanoff, Chief Security Officer at Verkada and former Assistant Secretary for the U.S. State Department. "Verkada's platform delivers the most flexible, scalable solution that can help security teams shift into a proactive posture and respond to threats in real-time."

The recent attempted murder and arson targeting Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson underscore the threats high-profile leaders face. With targeted violence on the rise over the past decade and access to personal information fueling the danger, executive protection has become more complex and urgent than ever. Those responsible must ensure that their systems, protocols, and technology evolve to meet these growing challenges.

"Executive protection often requires coordination between multiple stakeholders — from private security teams and family members to law enforcement. Yet, these groups are frequently siloed, relying on disconnected systems or methods of communication," said Frank Rodman, CEO of TorchStone Global, a risk mitigation and security advisory firm and Verkada partner.

"Verkada bridges those gaps with a platform that's not only intuitive but also accessible from virtually any device. By enabling real-time sharing of live video feeds, person-of-interest alerts, and historical footage, Verkada empowers our teams to collaborate instantly and act proactively."

Key Features of Verkada's Executive Protection Solution:

Centralized Residential Security Management: Monitor and manage executive residences anywhere using any device (smartphone, tablet, or browser), integrating seamlessly with Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs) for real-time oversight. Executives and their families can access security camera feeds on the go through an intuitive mobile app, with privacy features such as region blackout and live face blur.

AI-Enabled Threat Detection: Receive instant SMS alerts for potential threats, including known persons of interest, loitering, perimeter breaches, or unusual after-hours activity.

Sharing Live Camera Feeds or Footage: When an incident occurs, rapidly share live footage or intel with other security partners or law enforcement agencies to provide swift, real-time situational awareness and conduct live investigations to close critical gaps in response time and coordination.

Integrated Access Control and Guest Verification: Monitor entrances with natively integrated access control and video security. License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras can automatically grant entry to approved vehicles, while video intercoms allow for remote visitor screening. Access credentials can be revoked in real time to minimize security risks.

Discreet Panic Buttons: Install panic buttons in key areas, enabling immediate alerts to security teams and providing linked footage for informed responses.

Portable Security for Special Events: Deploy portable security solutions that set up in minutes, pairing cameras with Wi-Fi or LTE gateways for continuous monitoring during events. Monitor for known offenders and high-risk individuals, and leverage AI search and analytics to investigate incidents rapidly.

For more information about Verkada's Executive Protection solution or to schedule a custom risk assessment, please visit Verkada's Executive Protection page.