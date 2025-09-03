Axios Security Group Oversees Executive Protection at UNC Chapel Hill Scrimmage

Axios’ team positioned personal protection officers strategically, monitored social media and other open sources in real time, and deployed threat assessment personnel to evaluate unusual patterns as they developed.

The operation centered on three priorities. The first involved scaling resources as conditions shifted, while the second demanded discreet integration of both security personnel and protocols so principals could remain engaged.

“On a campus, security must be adaptable and invisible, blending into the environment while remaining fully ready to respond,” explained Jereme Dozier, Axios Security Group’s CEO. “That balance between visibility and discretion is the art of true executive protection.”

Mission priority three was “lead by example,” or the insistence that senior leadership engage with field operations and work directly with on-site security staff to demonstrate Axios’ commitment to the task. To this end, Dozier himself participated in the project, stating that “even the boss gets in the mix sometimes.”

“Leadership in executive protection is not only about presence but also about demonstrating to our teams and clients that we are fully invested in their safety,” he concluded.