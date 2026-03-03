Knightscope Acquires Event Risk to Build Managed Security Services Platform

The transaction brings licensed armed and unarmed guarding, as well as executive protection services, into Knightscope’s broader effort to unify technology, monitoring and on-the-ground response under one operating structure.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) has completed the acquisition of Event Risk, a nationwide provider of armed and unarmed security guarding services and executive protection. The move expands Knightscope’s security offerings beyond autonomous technology and into human-delivered guarding and risk-mitigation services.

Knightscope said the acquisition supports its strategy to build what it calls the Nation’s First Autonomous Security Force by combining its robotics and AI software with licensed physical security personnel.

Under the agreement, Knightscope acquired 100% of Event Risk’s membership interests. The company said bringing licensed guarding and executive protection services under a single managed service platform creates a unified contract and escalation owner accountable for outcomes that span deterrence, detection and response.

Event Risk enters 2026 with significant contracted revenue, positive earnings before interest and taxes and expectations of continued double-digit growth, Knightscope said. The company has established service relationships with Fortune 1000 firms, national brands and high-profile individuals.

William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope, described the acquisition as a strategic step in building the company’s integrated operating model. He said security buyers today are often forced to purchase disconnected products and services but want accountability and outcomes from a coordinated system.

Knightscope said the acquisition positions it to contract as the licensed provider for security services, deploy its autonomous systems, centrally monitor activity and execute human response under one operating structure.

As part of the transition, Event Risk will operate under a planned new brand during 2026 and be led by its current president, Eric J. Rose, a U.S. Marine with specialized anti-terrorism experience. He will head licensed guarding operations for the combined organization and work alongside Knightscope’s technology and remote monitoring teams to deliver integrated physical security solutions.

Financial terms of the deal include a combination of cash and Knightscope common stock at closing, with additional deferred and contingent consideration based on post-closing conditions, according to the announcement.