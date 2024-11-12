Securitas partners with K9s United to support law enforcement canines

Securitas Technology partnered with K9s United during the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2024 show that took place on September 23-25 in Orlando, Florida, reinforcing its commitment to community support and those who help make the world a safer place. As part of this collaboration, Securitas Technology has made a significant charitable contribution to bolster K9s United’s mission.

K9s United is a dedicated non-profit organization that focuses on providing essential training, equipment, and resources to support law enforcement canines. Throughout GSX 2024, Securitas Technology pledged to donate for every visitor badge scanned at its booth, successfully engaging clients and attendees while making a meaningful contribution to K9s United’s vital efforts.

“We are proud to partner with K9s United and contribute to their mission of supporting law enforcement K9s,” said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO of Securitas Technology. “These remarkable animals and their handlers are on the frontlines of keeping our communities safe, and we are proud to support their ongoing efforts through this donation.”

The initiative at Securitas Technology’s booth not only raised awareness about the crucial role of K9 units in law enforcement but also highlighted the company’s dedication to giving back to the community and supporting those who work tirelessly to keep it safe.

"Law enforcement K9s are true heroes, standing on the front lines to keep our communities safe every day—and we are deeply grateful to Securitas Technology for their generous donation," said Debbie Johnson, President & Founder of K9s United. "Partnerships like this are vital, allowing us to provide the specialized training and resources K9 units need in their life-saving work. With this support, we can continue to equip these brave K9s with the tools they need to stay prepared and protected as they serve our communities with unwavering loyalty.”

