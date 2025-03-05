Allied Universal again named to Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women

Allied Universal has been named to the Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025 for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive environment where women can thrive professionally and personally.

Receiving a ranking of four and a half stars, the publication evaluated the company’s compensation, work-life balance, and proactive management on diversity to compile its ranking.

“As we prepare to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, we are honored to be recognized as one of the best workplaces for women,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Allied Universal is committed to fostering an inclusive, empowering environment where all employees—especially women—can thrive, lead, and innovate. This recognition reflects our dedication to creating an environment where everyone has an opportunity to succeed."

The Newsweek list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women is compiled from an independent study conducted by the publication and market research firm Plant-A Insights and is based on insights from over 142,000 female employees across the U.S.

Hear from Allied Universal women leaders in the 2025 International Women’s Day video here:

https://www.canva.com/design/DAGgOEmuIik/JViyTwtIUtzAKgyXrdYalg/watch?utm_content=DAGgOEmuIik&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h25d70eb379.

To read more, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-women-2025.