Arrow Security expands national footprint with Boston office launch

Arrow Security officially opened its new Boston office, located at 225 Friend Street, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 16. The event commemorates a key milestone in Arrow’s national expansion strategy and coincides with a celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary.

AJ Caro, Chief Executive Officer of Arrow Security, was joined by local business leaders, dignitaries, clients, and community stakeholders to mark the occasion and highlight the company’s growing presence in the Boston metropolitan area and across the New England region.