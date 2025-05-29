Arrow Security expands national footprint with Boston office launch
Arrow Security officially opened its new Boston office, located at 225 Friend Street, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 16. The event commemorates a key milestone in Arrow’s national expansion strategy and coincides with a celebration of the company’s 40th anniversary.
AJ Caro, Chief Executive Officer of Arrow Security, was joined by local business leaders, dignitaries, clients, and community stakeholders to mark the occasion and highlight the company’s growing presence in the Boston metropolitan area and across the New England region.
“Arrow Security is proud to expand our footprint in the Boston/Metro area as we celebrate 40 years in business,” said Caro. “This new office underscores our long-term commitment to serving clients throughout Massachusetts and the broader New England market.”
Sharon Durkan, Boston City Councilor for District 8 — which encompasses Mission Hill, Fenway-Kenmore, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the West End, including the Bulfinch Triangle — attended the ribbon cutting and presented a special citation in recognition of Arrow’s new office. “Arrow Security’s expansion into Boston is a strong vote of confidence in our city’s future. As public safety and the issue of executive protection continue to be a top priority, we welcome partners like Arrow who are committed to working collaboratively with local stakeholders to keep our residents and businesses safe.”
Jay Walsh, Director of the Downtown North Association, said, “Arrow Security’s investment in the West End district speaks to the vibrance and growth of this area. Their presence not only strengthens the sense of security for our businesses and visitors but also reflects a shared commitment to community partnership and excellence.”
The Boston/Metro area will be well served by Darrin Greeley, who joined Arrow Security in April 2024 as its Senior Vice President of Business Development and Client Services for this region. Darrin brings to the role more than 35 years of security and investigations industry experience. He is a retired Captain with the City of Boston Police Department and served as Commander with Boston City Homicide, the Firearm Discharge Investigation team, and the Crime Scene Response Unit. Darrin has FBI Officer Survival and Post Critical Incident Training and Crisis Negotiation Special Topic Seminar Certifications.
“I’m thrilled to be part of Arrow Security’s expansion into Boston,” said Greeley. “This city is built on strong businesses and vibrant communities, and we’re excited to help protect both. I look forward to growing our client base here by delivering the trusted, high-quality security services Arrow is known for.”