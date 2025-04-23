Arrow Security taps Joseph Bongino as President of Strategic Growth Strategies

Arrow Security is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph Bongino as the company’s President of Strategic Growth Strategies, where he will be developing and expanding the Arrow Executive Protection Program to align with U.S. Secret Service protocols.

Bongino’s career trajectory began with the U.S. Secret Service as a special agent and leader of its Special Operations Team, where he led multi-agency teams safeguarding National Special Security Events, investigating high-profile financial crimes, and contributing to national security standards. He has designed and implemented cutting-edge strategies and operational frameworks spanning 70+ countries, seamlessly aligning security protocols with economic, social, and environmental goals.

His leadership has spearheaded solutions for safeguarding U.S. presidents, vice presidents, and high-level global events, earning him numerous commendations for excellence and valor. Bongino has been recognized for developing pivotal training programs, such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's course, and his work has left an indelible mark on national and international security frameworks.

Following his years with the U.S. Secret Service, he went on to serve as Senior Director of Global Operations and Asset Management for an Estée Lauder-affiliated ultra-high-net-worth family. Bongino navigated security and property management for a global portfolio across 60 countries, ensuring seamless operations and safety for high-value assets, including residential, retail, marine, and aviation resources.

Most recently, as the former Vice President of Portfolio Security and Risk Management at Howard Hughes Holdings, Bongino spearheaded all security and risk mitigation strategies throughout seven master-planned communities, spanning four time zones. The award-winning portfolio included high-end malls/retail, Michelin-starred restaurants, concert venues, and high-profile events, encompassing over 12 million square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties. His expertise encompassed threat assessments, operational resiliency, command center development, and the cultivation of trusted partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies.

Holding certifications as an Information System Security Professional (CISSP) and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and advanced training in surveillance and counter-surveillance, Bongino combines technical acumen with decisive leadership, making him an asset in any mission-critical scenario.

Throughout his career, Joseph has earned numerous prestigious accolades, including Secret Service distinctions for investigative, academic, and physical fitness excellence. Most significantly, as a member of the FDNY, he had the privilege of earning two CPR Life Saving Honors, as well as the esteemed 9/11/2001 Valor Award.

“Joseph’s advanced training, his expertise in asset and risk management, counterterrorism, crisis preparedness and response, intelligence and budget analysis, his success in designing and executing security operations for high-profile dignitaries and clients, and his years of service and leadership with the Secret Service make him an amazing asset to our company,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security.