Arrow Security promotes Frank Ciaccio to Senior Vice President

Arrow Security is pleased to announce the promotion of Frank Ciaccio as the company’s Senior Vice President of Operations, where he will oversee New York City operations.

As Vice President of Operations at Arrow, Frank has successfully managed operations, implemented performance management systems, and spearheaded initiatives that significantly improved profitability and client satisfaction. Frank’s extensive background in security management, public safety, and law enforcement, coupled with his proven track record in optimizing operational efficiency, has made him a key driver in Arrow’s continued success.

Prior to Arrow Security, Frank held leadership positions at a private security company where he managed high-profile accounts, including Hudson Yards and the New York City DCAS Government contract, and served as the National Accounts Portfolio Manager for Google’s security services across the United States and Canada. He also served with the New York City Department of Correction for more than two decades in various capacities, including six years working as the Executive Officer of the department’s performance-based system (TEAMS) under the Commissioner, Captain with the Elite Emergency Services Unit, and Administrative and Investigative Captain at the department’s maximum-security facility, where he was also responsible for budgetary tasks. Frank’s experience extends to high-level consulting, having advised global security operations and worked with governments on national security and emergency management projects. Frank’s dedication to public safety and service extends to more than forty years as a volunteer firefighter with the East Meadow Fire Department, where he serves as Department Secretary and Fundraising Chairman.

AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security, said, “Frank‘s distinguished career spans more than 30 years and has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead complex operations and deliver outstanding results. His promotion is well-deserved, and I am looking forward to his continued impact as we grow.”

“Frank’s wealth of experience, strategic vision, and leadership in the security and operations sectors make him ideally suited for this elevated role,” said Arrow Security Chief Operating Officer Craig Schwab, MBA, CPP. “I am excited for Frank to join us on our continued pursuit of operational excellence in the New York City market.”