Trackforce Rolls Out Real-Time Security Incident Management Tool

Trackforce, a provider of security workforce management software, announced the launch of the TrackTik Command Center, a next-generation dispatch and incident management solution designed to streamline security operations, accelerate incident response times and unify team coordination across security environments.

Despite heavy investment in security, where 53% of organizations annually allocate up to $5 million, many rely on manual notification processes that slow down response times during incidents. With 79% of security leaders agreeing that faster, more automated workflows are essential to reducing delays, the TrackTik Command Center delivers modernized communication, real-time coordination and rapid dispatch capabilities security teams need to protect assets, people and operations more effectively.

“Every second counts when responding to a security incident,” said James Benum, CPO of Trackforce. “As physical threats evolve and teams are stretched thin, security operations need better tools that enable swift and strategic responses. The TrackTik Command Center is purpose-built to help operators with the visibility and structure they need to manage incidents confidently, no matter how complex the environment.”

Operators today face fragmented systems, limited patrol visibility, and inconsistent procedures that hinder effective response. The TrackTik Command Center replaces these disjointed workflows with a centralized, real-time interface that unifies alerts, patrol tracking, response protocols, and integrated vendor management. This enables security operations to easily leverage a network of subcontractors to deliver consistent, high-quality service.

Key features include:

One-window view: Consolidates scattered information into a single workspace for tracking incidents, patrol locations, and dispatching security personnel.





Standardized response procedures: Provides clear, structured call-to-action protocols, ensuring consistent incident management across all team members.





Map and dispatch monitoring: Enables instant identification and dispatch of the nearest patrol officers, reducing response times and enhancing situational awareness.





Scalable integration: Offers a robust open API to enable deep integration with intelligent camera systems, AI-driven threat detection solutions, remote guarding technologies, and other security infrastructures.





Vendor management: Facilitates controlled access for contracted security operators, ensuring consistent policy implementation and data access.

As the security industry increasingly shifts toward hybrid models that blend physical and remote guarding, the TrackTik Command Center provides a foundation that supports current operational needs while enabling future innovation. Its scalable design supports automation, integrates with emerging technologies, strengthens compliance, and clarifies mission-critical tasks.

Whether responding to building alarms, tracking missed shifts, or dispatching based on AI-detected threats, the TrackTik Command Center ensures that teams can act decisively, backed by speed, structure, and complete oversight.