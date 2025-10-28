Crisis24 Launches CISO On-Demand to Protect VIPs From Sophisticated Digital Threats

Crisis24 today announced the launch of CISO On-Demand, a new service within its Crisis24 Private Strategic Group division. The offering unites personal protection, physical security, elite medical concierge services, and advanced cyber protection tailored to prominent individuals, family offices, and executives.

CISO On-Demand is designed to meet the unique digital security needs of high-profile clients facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Its Cyber Protect component delivers a white-glove cybersecurity service, blending expert human oversight with cutting-edge technology, and integrates seamlessly into clients’ lifestyles.

"High-profile individuals and family offices face a unique and evolving set of digital threats, which off-the-shelf cybersecurity solutions simply cannot mitigate," said Ghonche Alavi, Director, Cyber at Crisis24. "CISO On-Demand is built on Crisis24’s many years of experience supporting some of the world’s most prominent organizations and influential people. This premium service is delivered with absolute discretion and trust, providing a highly personalized, high-touch security partnership that adapts to each client’s digital footprint, risk profile and lifestyle. Every case is managed with meticulous care to safeguard privacy, protect assets, and preserve reputation, especially important with new threat vectors accelerated by the rise of AI."

Key Features of CISO On-Demand Cyber Protect:

Absolute Privacy Protection: Reduces clients’ digital footprints while shielding personal identities. Continuous monitoring across the surface, deep, and dark web identifies exposed personal data, with tailored remediation if breaches are detected.

Advanced Cyber Risk Reduction: Proactive risk mitigation customized to each client, including comprehensive assessments of network infrastructure and devices at residences or family offices, as well as bespoke penetration testing to uncover vulnerabilities.

24/7/365 Cyber Incident Response: Rapid response to incidents such as ransomware, phishing, and breaches, including containment, mitigation, forensic analysis, and discreet legal and strategic guidance.

DigitalTrace Coverage: Proprietary monitoring and alerting solution for individuals and families, leveraging the world’s most extensive open-source, deep, and dark web datasets for continuous protection.

The launch of CISO On-Demand demonstrates Crisis24’s commitment to evolving with the digital threat environment. The service complements Crisis24’s recent AI innovations, including Crisis24 AiiA Powered by Palantir, providing anticipatory intelligence for C-suite executives, and AI-enhanced upgrades to the Horizon integrated risk management platform.

CISO On-Demand is part of the Private Strategic Group’s holistic offering, which also includes personal protection services and a Global Medical Concierge Practice led by former White House medical directors. Designed for high-net-worth and influential individuals, the service helps clients manage privacy, protection, and health while allowing them to focus on what matters most.

Crisis24 also supports founder-led, multi-generational, and multi-family offices, providing expert guidance on governance, risk, and family security strategy.