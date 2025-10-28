360 Privacy Strengthens Leadership Team With Board Appointments and CSO Promotion

360 Privacy today announced the appointment of Wendy Bahr and Brian Murphy to its Board of Directors, alongside the promotion of Trinity Davis to Chief Security Officer. These strategic moves reinforce 360 Privacy’s leadership team as the company continues to scale its platform and expand market presence.

Bahr and Murphy join founding board members Adam Jackson, CEO and Founder of 360 Privacy; John Stewart, former Cisco Chief Security and Trust Officer; and Alex Malvone, partner at FTV Capital.

“Wendy and Brian bring a combination of strategic vision and execution experience for our stage of growth,“ said Adam Jackson, CEO and Founder of 360 Privacy. “Wendy’s track record of building high-performance go-to-market organizations and Brian’s experience driving rapid scale within the cybersecurity industry will be invaluable as we expand our platform capabilities and market presence. Combined with Trinity’s promotion to CSO, we’re positioning 360 Privacy to lead the digital privacy solutions category for years to come.“