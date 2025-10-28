360 Privacy Strengthens Leadership Team With Board Appointments and CSO Promotion

360 Privacy today announced the appointment of Wendy Bahr and Brian Murphy to its Board of Directors, alongside the promotion of Trinity Davis to Chief Security Officer. These strategic moves reinforce 360 Privacy’s leadership team as the company continues to scale its platform and expand market presence.
Bahr and Murphy join founding board members Adam Jackson, CEO and Founder of 360 Privacy; John Stewart, former Cisco Chief Security and Trust Officer; and Alex Malvone, partner at FTV Capital.
“Wendy and Brian bring a combination of strategic vision and execution experience for our stage of growth,“ said Adam Jackson, CEO and Founder of 360 Privacy. “Wendy’s track record of building high-performance go-to-market organizations and Brian’s experience driving rapid scale within the cybersecurity industry will be invaluable as we expand our platform capabilities and market presence. Combined with Trinity’s promotion to CSO, we’re positioning 360 Privacy to lead the digital privacy solutions category for years to come.“
Wendy Bahr and Brian Murphy join the board
Wendy Bahr brings over 30 years of technology leadership experience. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Rubrik, leading global indirect sales strategy and partner ecosystem development. During her 18-year tenure at Cisco, Bahr held several senior roles, including Senior Vice President of the Global Partner Organization, overseeing more than 55,000 partners and driving over $42 billion in revenue worldwide. She also led Cisco’s Meraki global sales organization and Global Executive Briefing Centers.
Bahr has served on the boards of Converge Technology Solutions and acts as a strategic advisor to multiple portfolio companies.
Brian Murphy is the founder and CEO of ReliaQuest, an AI cybersecurity technology company. Murphy scaled ReliaQuest from a bootstrapped startup to a high-growth AI firm valued at over $3.4 billion, with more than 1,200 employees and 1,000 customers. His leadership has earned him EY Entrepreneur of the Year recognition and recognition by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs.
He serves on the board of Embarc Collective and the Board of Trustees for Florida State University.
Trinity Davis to serve as new Chief Security Officer
Trinity Davis has been promoted to Chief Security Officer, expanding his responsibilities to oversee the company’s full security strategy. Davis brings 20 years of experience in executive protection, having led cross-functional security teams across private family offices, social media, and fintech sectors.
Previously, as Managing Director of Strategic Intelligence at 360 Privacy, Davis leveraged the platform from the client side while protecting high-profile executives and their families.
“Trinity’s unique background bridging physical and digital security embodies our mission,” said Jackson. “His experience protecting high-profile executives gives him an unmatched understanding of the threats our clients face. As CSO, Trinity will ensure that 360 Privacy continues to set the standard for comprehensive digital privacy solutions.”
“The threats facing executives and high-net-worth individuals are increasingly sophisticated and increasingly digital in origin,” added Davis. “At 360 Privacy, we’ve built the only platform that addresses the convergence of digital and physical risk. I’m excited to lead our security strategy as we continue to protect high-profile individuals and organizations.”
