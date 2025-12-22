ZBeta Names Jim McCormack Learning and Development Manager

ZBeta announced the appointment of Jim McCormack as learning and development manager, a newly defined role focused on advancing the company’s learning strategy, technical excellence and collaboration.

In the role, McCormack will lead ZBeta’s learning and development initiatives across onboarding, career growth and knowledge sharing. The company said his focus will be on building scalable programs that support new hires, ongoing employee development and deeper expertise across the organization.

Anna Yates, vice president of talent and culture at ZBeta, said McCormack’s approach to learning and development will strengthen the company’s foundation and support its continued focus on client service and performance.

ZBeta said the appointment aligns with its emphasis on investing in people and growth and reinforces its commitment to developing talent and driving operational excellence. The company said fostering a culture of ongoing learning supports its consulting model and client delivery approach.

McCormack brings more than 13 years of leadership experience designing and managing learning, training and quality programs across global organizations. His background includes developing training programs, implementing learning management systems, supporting leadership development and integrating diversity, equity and inclusion principles into organizational cultures.

Prior to joining ZBeta, McCormack served as global learning and development lead for SMB at Accenture, where he oversaw teams across six global locations and implemented standardized learning assets. He previously held senior training leadership roles at Indeed, where he led financial operations training initiatives. McCormack is also the founder of RKW Training, a consultancy focused on onboarding, management development and learning strategy design.

McCormack said ZBeta’s focus on people and continuous learning aligns with his experience building educational and training ecosystems that support business growth and collaboration.