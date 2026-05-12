COSECURE Adds Campus Safety Veteran Marlon Lynch as Principal Consultant
COSECURE, a division of Cozen O’Connor, announced that nationally recognized campus safety leader Marlon Lynch has joined the firm as a principal consultant.
Lynch brings more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, campus safety, emergency management and organizational security strategy. He joins COSECURE after serving as vice chancellor of public safety at University of Colorado Boulder, where he oversaw the university’s police department, event and emergency management, flight operations, threat assessment office and administrative operations for the public safety division.
Throughout his career, Lynch has held executive-level public safety leadership positions at both public and private higher education institutions in urban and suburban environments. His responsibilities have included oversight of police operations, emergency preparedness, security technology and community engagement initiatives, as well as managing large public safety teams and multimillion-dollar security programs.
Lynch has also served in leadership roles within the broader public safety profession, including as president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and as chair and commissioner of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
In an announcement, Daniel Pascale, CEO of COSECURE, said Lynch’s experience will support the firm’s continued growth and client advisory capabilities.
“Marlon brings extraordinary depth of experience from some of the most complex campus environments in the country,” Pascale said. “His leadership in public safety, emergency management and organizational resilience will be a tremendous asset to our clients and to the continued evolution of COSECURE.”
At COSECURE, Lynch will work with higher education institutions on risk identification, security program development and integrated strategies focused on physical security, emergency preparedness and organizational resilience.
Lynch began his career in municipal law enforcement before transitioning into higher education leadership roles. He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building programs that integrate people, technology, preparedness, and community engagement to create safer environments,” Lynch stated. “COSECURE’s mission and expertise align closely with that philosophy, and I look forward to helping clients strengthen their resilience and readiness.”