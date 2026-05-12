COSECURE Adds Campus Safety Veteran Marlon Lynch as Principal Consultant

COSECURE, a division of Cozen O’Connor, announced that nationally recognized campus safety leader Marlon Lynch has joined the firm as a principal consultant.

Lynch brings more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, campus safety, emergency management and organizational security strategy. He joins COSECURE after serving as vice chancellor of public safety at University of Colorado Boulder, where he oversaw the university’s police department, event and emergency management, flight operations, threat assessment office and administrative operations for the public safety division.

Throughout his career, Lynch has held executive-level public safety leadership positions at both public and private higher education institutions in urban and suburban environments. His responsibilities have included oversight of police operations, emergency preparedness, security technology and community engagement initiatives, as well as managing large public safety teams and multimillion-dollar security programs.

Lynch has also served in leadership roles within the broader public safety profession, including as president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and as chair and commissioner of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

In an announcement, Daniel Pascale, CEO of COSECURE, said Lynch’s experience will support the firm’s continued growth and client advisory capabilities.