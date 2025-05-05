ZBeta strengthens its Advisory Bench with new appointment

ZBeta has appointed Mike Lavway as its new Principal Consultant. With more than 15 years of expertise in enterprise security risk management, physical security technologies, and emerging solutions, Lavway will be key in advancing ZBeta’s client strategies and innovation efforts.



As Principal Consultant, Lavway will drive the strategy and execution of consulting services and guide the development of client technology solutions and operational models. He will be instrumental in advancing ZBeta’s industry knowledge base and driving innovation across its consulting offerings. With a strong track record of building trusted client relationships, Lavway will support program growth, shape new products, and oversee the quality delivery of complex engagements.



“Mike’s expertise and strategic mindset make him a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Zack Brunette, CEO, ZBeta. “His ability to translate complex security challenges into results-driven solutions aligns with our mission to deliver data-informed consulting. Mike’s leadership will be pivotal as we scale our services, expand our impact, and continue to elevate the security function within client organizations.”



Lavway brings deep experience in program development, threat assessment, and integrated technologies to ZBeta. In previous leadership roles at Aronson Security Group, ADT Commercial, and Everon, he led cutting-edge initiatives, including developing technology-led security operations centers and autonomous patrol technologies.



“This role allows me to leverage my existing knowledge base to help shape impactful solutions for some of the most complex challenges in security today,” said Lavway. “ZBeta’s commitment to innovation, strategic thinking, and client success is what drew me in. I’m excited to contribute to a team prioritizing purposeful planning, bold ideas, and consistent execution — raising the bar for what security consulting can deliver.”