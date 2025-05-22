ZBeta appoints Hash Salehi as Director of Technology and Innovation

ZBeta announced that Hash Salehi has been selected as its new Director of Technology and Innovation. With more than two decades of experience across sales engineering, product development, and global strategy, Hash steps into a pivotal leadership role guiding the growth and direction of ZBeta LabZ. His ability to bridge technical expertise with strategic vision positions him to shape how LabZ delivers high-impact solutions and deeper value.



LabZ is ZBeta’s program for innovation, technology evaluation, and collaborative experimentation. Under Hash’s leadership, it will continue to evolve as a proving ground for emerging technologies and forward-thinking security strategies.



Hash’s career spans roles at Pelco, Avigilon, and Motorola Solutions, where he led sales engineering, business process improvement, and global strategy. He has an extensive track record of building scalable operations, developing partner programs, and driving product innovation. Most recently, as founder of RECESSIM, he focused on reverse engineering and Smart Grid research, sharing his findings through content creation, industry collaboration, and speaking engagements.



“Hash has a unique ability to turn complex ideas into practical solutions that deliver real-world impact,” said Zack Brunette, CEO, ZBeta. “He brings the kind of technical leadership that will empower our LabZ team and guide research and testing efforts that directly support our clients’ evolving security goals. We’re excited to have him on board to help shape the future of our innovation strategy.”



Drawing on his extensive background in engineering, sales operations, and product management, Hash will focus on streamlining processes, enhancing system integration, and ensuring that ZBeta’s technological offerings meet clients’ needs while also curating LabZ experiences that challenge conventional approaches and drive meaningful advancements in security technology.



“I’m thrilled to join a team that’s truly leading innovation,” said Hash. “ZBeta has a clear vision, strong execution, and a well-earned reputation for delivering results — qualities that matter more than ever in today’s market. I’m excited to build on that momentum, push boundaries where it makes a difference, and create practical, high-impact tools that support our customers’ evolving goals.”