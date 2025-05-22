Thrive's new Compliance Center to offer regulatory expertise to organizations

Thrive today announced its new Compliance Center. The Compliance Center provides mid-market businesses and public sector organizations with valuable content that aligns with industry-specific needs and international regulations.

“Whether it’s industry-specific or government-enforced, organizations are facing stricter and ever-changing regulations to ensure they are protecting their users’ data,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “By leveraging robust guidelines, best practices, and automation, Thrive optimizes security and mitigates potential fines.”

Thrive currently supports organizations across various industries—including financial services, healthcare, and government operations—that want to maintain compliance in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Thrive services can effectively help modernize IT infrastructure, manage risk in data protection, business continuity planning, strategic consulting, vCISO services, and secure cloud operations.

The Compliance Center builds on Thrive’s teams of subject matter experts, including supporting organizations with DORA regulations, CMMC, CJIS, and more. Thrive experts are also trained to address specific regulatory requirements and policy areas, including HIPAA and SEC.

For more information on the new service, Cyber Essentials (CE) and Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+) consulting, auditing, and certification, see here.

To learn more about these offerings, visit Thrive’s website here.