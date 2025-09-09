ZBeta Promotes Vince Machi to Director of Client Program Operations

ZBeta, a physical security consulting firm, has promoted Vince Machi to Director of Client Program Operations, placing him in charge of the company’s client-facing programs as the firm seeks greater operational maturity and consistency.

Machi, formerly a Client Partner, brings over two decades of experience leading security programs and managing technical operations.

"Vince is an exceptional leader with a strong command of the complexities inherent in our work," said Jesse Knutson, Chief Operating Officer, ZBeta. “He has a unique ability to translate strategic intent into day-to-day action, which enables our teams to operate at their highest potential."

In his new role, Machi will coordinate resource planning, standardize program delivery, and bridge communication between client teams and executive leadership. The move comes as physical security providers increasingly emphasize data-driven program management and scalable operational practices.

"This new role gives me the opportunity to build on the trust we've established with our clients and support the continued development of our world-class team," Machi said. "I’m honored to help shape how we execute, evolve, and grow—internally and in partnership with the organizations we serve."

Machi's background includes leadership roles at Convergint Technologies and operational experience in the U.S. Navy, where he developed skills in high-stakes coordination. At ZBeta, he will focus on ensuring programs are efficient, adaptable, and aligned with each client’s risk environment.