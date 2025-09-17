ZBeta Appoints Chris Deck as Senior Technology Consultant

ZBeta has named Chris Deck as Senior Technology Consultant, adding nearly three decades of experience in physical security system design to its team.

Deck has led engineering groups, overseen large-scale project deployments in international markets, and advised organizations in sectors including aviation, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and data centers. His work has focused on integrating security technologies to meet regulatory demands and align with business objectives.

At ZBeta, Deck will work with clients to design and implement security infrastructures that support resilience and operational efficiency.

"Chris's depth of experience and consultative mindset make him an invaluable addition to our team," said ZBeta VP of Consulting Services Andrew Corsaro. "His ability to blend technical know-how with strategic insight will further strengthen ZBeta's ability to deliver innovative solutions and services that support our clients' evolving needs."