ZBeta Announces Chris Martini as Principal Consultant

ZBeta today announced the appointment of Chris Martini as Principal Consultant. In this role, Chris will guide strategic initiatives, strengthen client partnerships, and help advance ZBeta's mission of delivering transformative solutions.

Chris is a board-certified security leader with more than 30 years of experience designing and leading enterprise risk, physical security, and resilience programs for large, complex organizations. His career spans industries including finance, technology, critical infrastructure, healthcare, and manufacturing, with leadership roles on both the corporate and consulting sides. He has built and scaled global security programs, led multi-region crisis responses, and overseen large-scale technical security initiatives, including enterprise access control and video management deployments.

Most recently, Chris served as Senior Security Consultant at Burns & McDonnell and previously held senior roles at Control Risks, Swiss Re, and Gemini, where he drove measurable improvements in security posture, compliance, and business continuity. He also has deep familiarity with ZBeta, having supported the company as both a Senior Consultant and Principal Consultant in earlier engagements.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to rejoin ZBeta,” said Chris. “What makes this company unique is its vision, its people, and a culture that encourages collaboration and innovation. I'm eager to take on new challenges and shape solutions that drive meaningful progress through data-driven security strategies."

In his new position, Chris will emphasize cultivating strong client partnerships while reinforcing ZBeta's dedication to delivering programs that meet the demands of an evolving security landscape. His familiarity with the organization's values and priorities ensures he can create impact and add value from the first day.

"Chris has continually established himself as a trusted advisor and innovative thinker, and we are happy to welcome him back to the ZBeta team," said Andrew Corsaro, Vice President of Consulting Services, ZBeta. “His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to build programs that deliver unmatched value for our clients."

Chris is actively engaged in professional organizations such as ASIS International. He is also a frequent speaker and contributor to leading industry conferences and publications.