AMAG Technology, SwiftConnect Win SIA New Product Showcase Award for Integrated Identity Solution

AMAG Technology and SwiftConnect have earned top recognition at the Security Industry Association New Product Showcase, with their integrated solution taking home the award in the Convergence & Integration Solutions category.

The honor was presented during ISC West in Las Vegas, widely regarded as the largest security trade show in the world. The recognition underscores increasing industry demand for more practical and unified approaches to managing physical identity and access across complex enterprise environments.

The winning integration connects Symmetry CONNECT 2.0 with SwiftConnect’s platform to address a persistent challenge for large organizations: managing identities and credentials across multiple physical access control systems deployed across regions, business units, and acquired facilities. The solution is designed to enable organizations to manage a single identity across disparate systems without requiring costly system replacements.

David Sullivan, President and CEO of AMAG Technology, said the award validates the company’s approach to solving identity management challenges. He noted that Symmetry CONNECT 2.0, combined with SwiftConnect’s capabilities, allows organizations to manage identities across existing systems, which he described as a significant advancement for enterprises navigating growth and increasing security complexity.

SwiftConnect Co-CEO Matt Kopel emphasized the role of collaboration in developing the solution, stating that the partnership delivers a way for enterprises to simplify identity lifecycle management while maintaining their current infrastructure investments.

According to the companies, the integration replaces fragmented workflows that rely on manual processes, spreadsheets, and email approvals with centralized identity and access administration. This shift enables faster onboarding and offboarding, reduces orphaned access privileges, improves audit trails, and supports more consistent policy enforcement. Employees can also use the same credential across locations and systems, creating a more seamless user experience.

The solution is positioned for large enterprises operating in sectors such as critical infrastructure, healthcare, banking, and data centers, where compliance, centralized control, and operational continuity are essential.