Rising cybersecurity insurance demands create new opportunities for technology service providers

As AI-driven threats escalate and cybersecurity vulnerabilities evolve, the cyber insurance industry faces mounting pressure to adapt to a rapidly changing risk landscape. Insurers are raising eligibility requirements, leaving organizations struggling to meet heightened expectations while balancing cost, coverage, and effective risk management. To address these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group's newly published blueprint, Launch Cyber Insurance Support Services, provides technology service providers (TSPs) with a strategic framework to help their clients meet rising requirements and navigate the complexities of the cyber insurance lifecycle.

This resource equips TSPs with practical strategies to position themselves as indispensable partners throughout the cyber insurance lifecycle. By offering tailored advisory and cybersecurity services that meet the needs of both policyholders and insurers, TSPs can bridge service gaps while optimizing processes such as risk assessment, claims management, and policy renewal.

"Today, the cyber insurance industry stands at an inflection point, recognizing that previous approaches to security were ineffective and unsustainable," says Justin St-Maurice, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Insurers now demand robust due diligence and comprehensive security controls, meaning only organizations with mature security postures will qualify for coverage. As the bar for insurance eligibility continues to rise, customers around the world are scrambling to meet these new requirements."

Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes the critical role of TSPs in bridging the gap between insurers and policyholders. While insurers focus on assuming calculated risks, TSPs can mitigate these risks by providing proactive strategies and cybersecurity enhancements that meet rising industry standards. Acting as strategic intermediaries, TSPs are uniquely positioned to align, ensuring robust security measures are in place to prevent breaches, minimize losses, and maintain insurability.